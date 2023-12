3 Things Beyond Meat Will Need to Do in 2024 (if It Wants to Survive)

It's been a tough year for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), and by extension, its shareholders. The stock's down about 40% year to date with the plant-based meat company's top line on pace to fall nearly 20% for the full year. Given that Beyond Meat still isn't turning a profit, such signs of trouble take an oversized toll on the stock.Just know that at least some of this year's sales headwind was the result of high inflation, and this pricing pressure is finally leveling off. At the same time, some consumers remain turned off to alternative meats' taste and texture, while others question whether its health benefits are worth the cost and trouble. These impasses, however, are being addressed.Bottom line? The company's survival depends on doing three things in the coming year, and doing them well. Any delayed or ineffective effort might leave Beyond Meat in even more of a financial lurch than it's in right now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel