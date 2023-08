3 Things Disney's Bob Iger Needs to Say This Week

All eyes are on the House of Mouse this week. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reports its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's market close, hosting its earnings call shortly after the release goes out. This will be CEO Bob Iger 's first quarterly call since having his tenure extended another two years through the end of 2026. Expectations aren't high for the company's financial performance. It's a rough time for media companies that lean on linear-TV ad revenue, profitless streaming operations, and box office receipts. Even Disney's resilient theme parks are experiencing a perfect storm of headwinds this scorching-hot summer. The real test here will be what Iger has to say about the present and the future. Let's go over a few things that would be great to hear from him. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel