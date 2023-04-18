3 Things From the C3.ai Short-Seller Report Investors Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Short-seller reports can be dangerous because they can quickly send a stock crashing if they highlight big holes in a company's operations. That's what happened to artificial intelligence company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) earlier this month, when Kerrisdale Capital sent a report to the company's auditors claiming there were "serious accounting and disclosure issues." But before you decide whether to buy or sell the stock, here are the three most important takeaways from the short-seller report.The one part of the short-seller report I think was the most valid was that C3.ai's aged receivables are indeed high, with days of sales outstanding at 163 days. And it has been trending in the wrong direction. AI Days Sales Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts.