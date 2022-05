3 Things I'm Doing Now to Lock in Big Social Security Checks for Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I have over 30 years to go before I can even think about claiming Social Security, but that doesn't mean it's not on my mind. I understand that the decisions I make right now determine the size of my checks in the future, and I'm doing all I can to squeeze the most out of the program. Here are three steps I'm taking to lock in large Social Security benefits in the future.I've already worked long enough to qualify for Social Security. I've earned over 40 credits during my career so far, where one credit is defined as $1,510 in earnings in 2022 and you can earn a maximum of four credits per year. But that doesn't mean I have nothing to gain from continuing to work.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading