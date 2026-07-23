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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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23.07.2026 18:15:00

3 Things Investors Can Expect When Tim Cook Steps Down as CEO in September After 15 Years and Hands the Reins to John Ternus

After 15 years running Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Tim Cook will hand the CEO role to hardware chief John Ternus on Sept. 1, with Cook staying on as executive chairman. Ternus is a 25-year Apple veteran who helped launch the iPad and AirPods, so this is a carefully planned insider handoff, not a shake-up.Here are three things Apple investors can reasonably expect from the leadership change.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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