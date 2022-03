3 Things Investors Missed in Boston Beer's Q4 Earnings Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) hasn't given investors much to celebrate in recent quarters. The alcoholic beverage giant's sales volume took a dramatic and surprising turn lower in late 2021 as consumers shunned the hard seltzer products that had become so popular in earlier phases of the pandemic. Boston Beer's Truly brand was seriously pinched by that move.The beverage stock's recent fourth-quarter announcement revealed just how bad trends in the hard seltzer category got through early 2022. Let's look at that metric and at a few other trends investors might have missed in Boston Beer's latest earnings update.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading