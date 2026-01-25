Strategy Aktie

3 Things Investors Need to Know About the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in 2026

3 Things Investors Need to Know About the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in 2026

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEMKT: MSTY) has a shocking dividend yield. If you look at the trailing 12 months' worth of dividends, the yield is 290%! Annualize the last dividend payment, and it is still a gigantic 65%.That sounds great. However, here are three facts that should dissuade you from buying this high-risk, high-yield investment.YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF uses a complex options strategy to generate income. That options strategy is focused on just one stock, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) (formerly known as MicroStrategy). There is an inherent lack of diversification in the exchange-traded fund's (ETF's) approach, leaving it open to deep downturns in Strategy's stock price. While volatility can make it easier to sell options, there's only so much the ETF can do if the price of the single stock it invests around implodes.
