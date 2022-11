3 Things Investors Should Know Before Buying Roku Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From its initial public offering in Sept. 2017 until hitting an all-time high in July 2021, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares produced a monumental return of more than 3,000%, absolutely crushing the Nasdaq Composite during the same period. In the past year, however, it has been a different story as the stock is down a whopping 90% from that peak (as of this writing).A general risk-off sentiment from investors, spurred by rising interest rates, is partly to blame. Investors just aren't as enamored anymore by high-flying growth stocks. But Roku is also dealing with a dramatic slowdown in its business as the economy softens.For investors who are considering buying the stock now, here are three things smart investors know about Roku. Continue reading