10.11.2022 14:20:00
3 Things Investors Should Know Before Buying Roku Stock
From its initial public offering in Sept. 2017 until hitting an all-time high in July 2021, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares produced a monumental return of more than 3,000%, absolutely crushing the Nasdaq Composite during the same period. In the past year, however, it has been a different story as the stock is down a whopping 90% from that peak (as of this writing).A general risk-off sentiment from investors, spurred by rising interest rates, is partly to blame. Investors just aren't as enamored anymore by high-flying growth stocks. But Roku is also dealing with a dramatic slowdown in its business as the economy softens.For investors who are considering buying the stock now, here are three things smart investors know about Roku. Continue reading
