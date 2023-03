3 Things It's Dangerous to Bank On in Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lot of people look at retirement through rose-colored glasses. They envision leaving the workforce on their own terms for a life of leisure, but the reality often isn't that picturesque. Life takes some unexpected turns, and you have to be able to pivot as they occur.Being too optimistic in your retirement planning could come back to bite you in the long run. If you're guilty of any of the following three things, you might want to rethink your strategy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading