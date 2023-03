3 Things Smart Investors Know About Microsoft Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret on Wall Street that Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) business is decelerating. The software giant's stock has declined since early 2022 as sales growth hit a wall. Big parts of its business, including the PC and video game segments, are shrinking. The outlook isn't bright for enterprise tech spending in 2023, either.There's more to Microsoft than those headline challenges, though. Let's look at three less celebrated aspects of this business that point to solid investor returns over the long term.You can get exposure to attractive industries like cybersecurity with an investment in Palo Alto Networks. A company like Electronic Arts will give you a stake in the video game industry. And Amazon stock comes with an excellent market position in the booming cloud services niche.Continue reading