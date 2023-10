3 Things Student Loan Borrowers Need to Know About Biden's 12 Month "On-Ramp" to Repayment

Student loan payments have officially restarted after three-and-a-half years, as the COVID-19 payment and interest pause has come to an end. In an effort to make resuming payments a little easier, the Biden administration announced a 12-month "on-ramp" to repayment that allows borrowers with financial difficulty to wait a little longer to start making their federal student loan payments again.While the on-ramp is certainly a valuable safety net for those who need it, there are a few things you should know before you decide to take advantage of it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel