18.01.2024 11:00:00
3 Things That Could Help 2023 Loser-Stock Moderna Roar Higher in 2024
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) once was one of the stock market's biggest stars. The biotech stock surged more than 400% back in 2020 as it brought a coronavirus vaccine from drawing board to market in less than a year. And it continued to gain as it quickly generated billions of dollars in earnings, thanks to that vaccine.In recent times, though, Moderna's top-selling vaccine has prompted investors to turn away from the stock. That's because, as we head toward a post-pandemic situation, they're worrying about the company's revenue-growth potential. With demand on the decline, vaccine sales have plummeted, and the vaccine is Moderna's only commercialized product right now.But Moderna's growth story is far from over. In fact, three things, in particular, could help this 2023 stock market loser roar higher this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
