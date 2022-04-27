|
27.04.2022 16:45:00
3 Things That Make This an Exciting Growth Stock to Buy Right Now
Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) was a popular, new healthcare stock that went public last year. The company, which many call the "LinkedIn for doctors," has focused on making it easier for physicians to connect with their patients and also improve overall workflows.However, the stock hasn't been faring well thus far in 2022 -- it's down 10%. That's roughly in line with how the S&P 500 has been performing. And over the long term, it may prove to be just a bump in the road for what could be a top growth stock to own for many years.Although investors have been selling the stock this year, there are three key reasons why you may want to remain bullish on it, especially if you're willing to hang on for the long haul.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
