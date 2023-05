3 Things That Should Happen Before ESPN Goes All In on Streaming

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ESPN has dipped its toes into streaming with ESPN+, but one day it'll offer its entire flagship cable network directly to consumers without the need to subscribe to the big cable bundle."That's a 'when,' not an 'if'," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro told Bloomberg. His comments echo those made by Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Iger in February.The crown jewel of Disney's linear networks division produces a significant amount of operating income and cash flow for the entire company. It's so important, in fact, that Iger has restructured the company and will split out the results of the sports media business in its earnings reports by the end of the year.Continue reading