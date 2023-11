3 Things to Do Now to Help Get the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit Later

A larger Social Security check can make your retirement more secure. The benefits you get are guaranteed to last for life, unlike most sources of retirement funds. You also get periodic cost of living adjustments, which means that your income is protected against inflation. For all of these reasons, maximizing the Social Security checks you get makes good sense.But how can you raise your Social Security payments? There are a few key steps you should take during your lifetime in order to do it. And the earlier you start, the better. Here's what you need to do.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel