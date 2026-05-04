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04.05.2026 02:15:00
3 Things to Keep in Mind If You Want to Build a Sustainable Investment Portfolio
Wall Street is an echo chamber that seems focused on getting investors to think only about the short term. That's not a sustainable investment approach. You need to think in decades, not days. There's no better example of that right now than the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. A look at ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) can provide you with three examples you should apply to your entire investment portfolio.Exxon will benefit from rising oil and gas prices, just as other energy stocks will. However, management isn't losing sight of the real goal: surviving and growing over the long term. For example, the company spent $26.4 billion on capital expenditures in 2025, as it looks to focus on its best assets. By 2030, Exxon expects what it calls "advantaged" assets to make up 65% of its production. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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