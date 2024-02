3 Things to Know About Airbnb Stock

The name Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has become synonymous with short-term vacation rentals. Its high brand awareness nearly matches that of its competitor in the hotel space, Hilton Worldwide.Unlike Hilton, Airbnb does not own property, nor is it the first mover in the vacation rental space, a claim belonging to Expedia's Vrbo. Nonetheless, by knowing three key facts about Airbnb , investors can not only better understand its value proposition but also learn how to profit from the internet and direct marketing retail stock.According to Tracksuit, Airbnb has achieved 83% brand recognition, just below Hilton's 85%. This is not surprising considering that more than 5 million hosts have placed over 7.7 million listings on the platform. In 2023, they accounted for more than 448 million nights and experiences, which grew 14% from the previous year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel