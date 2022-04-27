|
27.04.2022 12:30:00
3 Things to Know About Amazon Ahead of Its Stock Split
More and more investors may be thinking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) these days. Not because of anything the company has actually done differently in recent times. But instead, because of the company's stock-split plans. Amazon announced it will launch a 20-for-1 split in June. This will bring down the value of each individual share from more than $2,700 to about $140.You may be thinking of buying the stock after this news. After all, the operation will make it easy to buy one full share without spending a fortune. But, should you buy the stock before or after the split? Here are three things to consider first.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
