3 Things to Know About Dutch Bros Stock

Up-and-coming coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) stormed into the public markets back in 2021, raising nearly half a billion dollars in its initial public offering (IPO) with a first-day closing price of $36.92 per share. But Dutch Bros shares have largely languished since then despite strong growth from its underlying business.If you're considering whether Dutch Bros stock might be worthy of a spot in your portfolio, here are three things you'll want to know.Like any good coffee chain, Dutch Bros knows the value of a good rewards program to foster loyalty and drive repeat sales. Its number of rewards member registrations climbed by 1.65 million people in the first three quarters of 2023, bringing its total to nearly 5 million members and accounting for 63% of all transactions in its latest quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel