|
28.01.2024 14:23:00
3 Things to Know About Nike Stock in 2024
Accruing stock market gains is more of a marathon than a sprint, but Nike (NYSE: NKE) still left investors wanting more this past year. The footwear giant's stock ended 2023 in negative territory, making it one of the worst-performing members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Shares haven't had a great start to the new year, either, declining 6% following last year's 7% slump.With that tough backdrop in mind, let's look at Nike's chances of having a better year ahead from here. There are some encouraging signs of an earnings rebound on the way, but also some factors for investors to be wary about as well.The headline growth result in the holiday quarter wasn't impressive. Nike's sales rose by just 1% in fiscal Q2 after inching up by 2% in the prior quarter. Management said in a conference call with investors that several positive factors impacted the business, including rising prices and higher spending on many of its most expensive footwear models. Nike also didn't need to engage as aggressively in the promotions that are driving prices lower across the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Nike-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nike von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
25.01.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
24.01.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)