12.08.2024 13:10:00
3 Things to Know About Uber Before You Buy the Stock
Uber (NYSE: UBER) just reported its financial results for the second quarter (ended June 30), and the market was pleased. The company beat Wall Street estimates for revenue and diluted earnings per share (EPS), sending the stock sharply higher immediately following the announcement.Despite shares of this transportation-as-a-service company trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30 (as of Aug. 7), you might be considering adding Uber to your portfolio. Before doing so, here are three things you should know about the business.During the latest quarter, revenue jumped 16% year over year. This was driven by gross bookings rising 19% and the monthly active user (MAU) count up 14%. "The Uber consumer has never been stronger -- more people are using the platform, and more frequently, than ever before -- while drivers and couriers earned a new all-time high of $17.9 billion over the quarter," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the press release.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
