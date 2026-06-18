Bank of America Aktie

Bank of America für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046

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18.06.2026 20:45:00

3 Things to Know Before Buying Bank of America Stock

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares have produced a total return of roughly 110% over the past three years (as of June 16). That kind of strong performance, coupled with the fact that Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway has a large stake in the business, might incentivize investors to add the financial institution to their portfolios.Here are three things you need to know about Bank of America before buying.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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