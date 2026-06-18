Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
18.06.2026 20:45:00
3 Things to Know Before Buying Bank of America Stock
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares have produced a total return of roughly 110% over the past three years (as of June 16). That kind of strong performance, coupled with the fact that Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway has a large stake in the business, might incentivize investors to add the financial institution to their portfolios.Here are three things you need to know about Bank of America before buying.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!