03.11.2022 10:30:00
3 Things to Know Before You Buy Take-Two Stock
After falling more than 30% this year, the stock of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has been trading roughly flat since May. It's possible the stock has bottomed and could rebound, especially with Take-Two expected to release new titles over the next few years from its previously announced deep pipeline. But there are also reasons the stock could still hit new lows in the near term.The company will report financial results for the fiscal second quarter (ending in September) on Monday, Nov. 7, after the markets close. There are at least three things investors should be aware of heading into the report.Following the completed acquisition of leading mobile game producer Zynga, Take-Two is projecting bookings in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion for the fiscal second quarter, representing growth of at least 50% year over year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
