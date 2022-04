3 Things to Watch For With This Up-and-Coming Analytics Company

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The way that businesses collect data about customer preferences is changing. Instead of relying on third-party sources or surveys to collect the data that drive product innovation, businesses are starting to realize that first-party data is much more effective. After all, if a business says one thing on a survey, but their actions say another about their usage habits, that data on their action is much more valuable. Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) is one of the leading platforms for product data analytics. It allows businesses to use their own data to see a story about how consumers use their product, and it also finds what drives consumer action -- or inaction. More importantly, Amplitude also allows businesses to experiment with new or altered features to see how they affect consumer behavior. The platform can even make recommendations about how to create a stronger product. Despite this appealing service, there are a few things I want to see before I become an investor in this tech stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading