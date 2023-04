3 Things to Watch When QuantumScape Reports Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Next-gen battery start-up QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) hasn't updated investors in months, and with sample batteries in the hands of OEM partners like Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) since late last year, investors are getting anxious. We will learn a lot more -- hopefully -- on April 26 when the company reports earnings. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe review the current situation and highlight the three main things they want to learn more about when QuantumScape reports. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 25, 2023. The video was published on April 25, 2023.Continue reading