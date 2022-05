3 Things You Can Do Right Now to Snag Higher Social Security Checks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

People are often advised not to depend on Social Security too heavily during retirement. That's because those benefits will only replace a portion of the paycheck you're used to receiving.But still, there's a good chance you'll rely on Social Security to some degree once your time in the workforce comes to an end and you're no longer collecting a paycheck from your employer. So it's important to sign up for benefits at the right time to ensure that your paydays are as generous as possible.But you don't have to wait until retirement age to take steps to boost your Social Security income. Here are a few things you can do immediately that could result in more substantial benefits down the line.Continue reading