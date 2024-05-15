|
15.05.2024 16:07:00
3 Things You Must Know About Ferrari Before You Buy the Stock
Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) just reported financial results for the first quarter. They were positive as revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 11% and 20%, respectively, compared to the year-ago period. But some investors might have been disappointed by the fact that management maintained its full-year outlook.This unstoppable automotive stock has soared 188% just in the past five years, while the S&P 500 is up 82% during that time. However, the shares fell 6% following the latest announcement. Should you buy the dip on Ferrari? Don't make a decision until you know these three things first.Of course, investors understand that Ferrari sells vehicles. It procures raw materials, hires a team of designers and engineers, and has a factory where its products are built. Then it sells these cars all over the world. Sounds boring, right?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
