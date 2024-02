3 Things You Must Know Before Buying Symbotic Stock

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) attracted a lot of attention when it went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on June 8, 2022. The warehouse automation company's shares started trading at $10.54, rallied over the following year, and closed at a record high of $63.54 on July 31, 2023.The bull case for Symbotic was easy to understand. Its autonomous robots processed pallets and cases more efficiently than human workers, and it claimed that a $50 million investment in just one of its modules (which bundle together its robots and software) could generate $250 million in lifetime savings over 25 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel