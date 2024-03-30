|
30.03.2024 09:15:00
3 Things You Need to Know Before You Buy Ultra-High-Yield Stock Energy Transfer
If you have been looking for high-yield stocks to buy, Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), with its hefty 8.1% distribution yield, has probably popped up on your search screens already. This large North American midstream energy company helps move major quantities of oil and natural gas around the world. But if you are thinking of buying Energy Transfer, there are three important facts you should take into consideration.Energy Transfer's footprint spans the United States. It breaks its portfolio of assets down into five segments: natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products (28% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization [EBITDA]), natural gas interstate and intrastate transportation and storage (24%), crude oil (20%), midstream (17%), and what amounts to an "other" category (11%). On a positive note, that's a lot of diversification. But it is also a lot of complexity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
