3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Archer Aviation Stock Today

Imagine a world where, instead of hailing an Uber, you jump into a flying taxi that takes you away to your destination. With help from companies like Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), this futuristic vision may be closer than you think.Archer is one of several companies developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, aka flying taxis, that could revolutionize urban transportation as we know it. This exciting technology has garnered investments from United Airlines and Stellantis, but there are hurdles companies must overcome to make it a reality. If you're considering opening a position in Archer Aviation today, here are three things you should know first.Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) are flying vehicles that take off, land, and hover vertically, similar to a helicopter. However, while helicopters use gasoline, eVTOLs use electric motors for power, enabling them to operate quieter while reducing pollution from emissions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel