|
10.11.2023 14:50:00
3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Bank of America Today
If you are looking at the banking sector, the name Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has almost certainly crossed your mind. It is up there with Citigroup and Wells Fargo when it comes to brand recognition and size. But you should probably step back and consider these three facts before you pull the trigger on Bank of America.The traditional banking business isn't all that complex. A bank takes in deposits from customers and then uses that cash to support its lending activities, often in the form of mortgages. The bank earns the difference between the interest it pays on deposits and the interest it charges for loans. Very few banks are as simple as that, but some focus heavily on being traditional lenders. Bank of America is not one of those banks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.