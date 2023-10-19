19.10.2023 15:49:00

3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Berkshire Hathaway Today

In the past 40 years, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have soared 6,140%. This gain trounces that of the S&P 500, even if we include dividends. As a result of this outsized performance, especially over such an extended period of time, investors might be looking at the conglomerate, which is headed by legendary capital allocator Warren Buffett, as a worthy stock to buy for the long haul. But before doing that, it's a smart idea to learn more about the business. Here are three things you need to know about Berkshire Hathaway.

