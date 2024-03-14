Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
14.03.2024 12:40:00

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Coinbase Stock Today

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has taken its investors on a wild ride. Its shares tanked by more than 90%  in late 2021 and 2022 as a crypto winter took hold of the industry. But from the start of 2023 through March 12, shares have rebounded by 615%. They're now more or less where they began 2022, though still down about 28% from their peak. The business is seeing strong momentum. Before you rush in to buy this top crypto stock, here are three things you need to know. Coinbase was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of making it easier for people to buy and sell Bitcoin. Today, facilitating the trading of hundreds of cryptocurrencies remains an important part of this business. In 2022, 75% of Coinbase's revenue came from transaction fees on such trades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coinbasemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinbasemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coinbase 200,95 -7,59% Coinbase

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zieht an -- DAX steigt über 18.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag von ihrer freundlichen Seite. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen