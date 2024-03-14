|
14.03.2024 12:40:00
3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Coinbase Stock Today
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has taken its investors on a wild ride. Its shares tanked by more than 90% in late 2021 and 2022 as a crypto winter took hold of the industry. But from the start of 2023 through March 12, shares have rebounded by 615%. They're now more or less where they began 2022, though still down about 28% from their peak. The business is seeing strong momentum. Before you rush in to buy this top crypto stock, here are three things you need to know. Coinbase was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of making it easier for people to buy and sell Bitcoin. Today, facilitating the trading of hundreds of cryptocurrencies remains an important part of this business. In 2022, 75% of Coinbase's revenue came from transaction fees on such trades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
