3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Nvidia Today

Companies that are racing to lead the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution are rapidly developing models and platforms. And for this, they're turning to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).The tech giant makes the top-performing chip to train AI models and power AI systems, and this has helped earnings and the company's share price skyrocket. In the most recent quarter, Nvidia 's revenue jumped 206%, and net income soared more than 1,200%, both reaching into the billions of dollars.Nvidia's share price has reflected these gains by advancing more than 200% over the past year. At the same time, even after this excellent performance, the shares trade for only 34x forward earnings estimates. This looks very reasonable for a company analysts expect to achieve triple-digit annual growth over the coming five years.