11.12.2023 17:00:42

3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy PayPal Stock Today

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock is down in the dumps, with a 16% decline this year versus a comparable 19% gain for the S&P 500. That might scare off some investors, while other investors might determine that it's a potentially great opportunity to buy on the dip.If you're in the latter camp, you may be getting a great deal. At the current price, PayPal stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of less than 11. But before you decide if that's a bargain, there are three things you need to know about this company and its stock.PayPal's revenue growth decelerated over the past two years or so. There are several reasons for this. One is simply the massive growth it enjoyed early in the pandemic, which was challenging to build on. Add to that a slowdown in e-commerce as people returned to physical store shopping, and an abundance of new fintech companies cropping up as digital shopping has become mainstream.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten