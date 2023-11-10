|
10.11.2023 11:35:00
3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy The Southern Company's Stock Today
The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) operates regulated electric and natural gas utilities. It is a rather boring company, happily working with regulators to ensure it produces slow and steady growth for investors. And yet there's a subtle, but important, shift taking place in the business that you'll want to know about. If you buy Southern today you'll want to keep these three facts in mind.The Southern Company operates regulated utility assets serving 9 million customers with a heavy focus on the Southeast, as its name implies. Perhaps the biggest goal for the company is to ensure the reliability of its network so the power keeps flowing regardless of weather conditions. That keeps customers and regulators happy. And if they are happy, Southern is more likely to get its rate increases and capital spending plans approved.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Southern Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Southern Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Southern Co.
|63,52
|-0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.