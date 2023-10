3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Visa Today

Since its initial public offering in March 2008, Visa (NYSE: V) has trounced the S&P 500 by a wide margin. The leader in card payments has seen its share price soar 1,550% since that IPO, a much better return than the broader index's 231% gain over the same timeframe. Considering this level of outperformance, it might be a pleasant surprise to learn that the stock trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. That current ratio is much cheaper than its five-year average. So a high-performing stock appears to be available at a discounted price. That sounds like a buying opportunity. But before committing to buying shares, it's probably best to research this company a bit more and ensure Visa stock is the bargain it seems. Here are three things you need to know about Visa . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel