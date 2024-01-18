|
18.01.2024 13:45:00
3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Whirlpool Today
You may have a Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) at home, but should you also have it in your stock portfolio? After all, the home appliance giant's 5.8% dividend yield and estimated price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5 times 2023 earnings are attracting a lot of investor attention.That said, there's usually a reason why stocks trade on such high dividend yields and low valuations. As such, it makes sense to take a balanced approach and look at all angles before investing. Along that line of thought, here are three things you need to know before buying the stock.It's no secret that a rising interest rate environment pressures consumer discretionary spending and the housing market. That feeds through into challenging market conditions for Whirlpool. Indeed, a quick comparison of its full-year guidance shows how expectations were lowered through the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
