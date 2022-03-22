3 Tickets Remain in the Hunt to Win MrBeast's Feastables Chocolate Factory

The snacking brand boasts a mega-successful first launch and continues its search for the final group of ten ticket holders

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feastables, the better-for-you snacking brand founded by YouTuber MrBeast (AKA Jimmy Donaldson), continues its search for grand prize ticket winners as part of its million-dollar sweepstakes. In addition to this grand prize, the impressive sweepstakes selection includes a Tesla, Sea-Doos, electronics, and more. So far, more than $600,000 worth of prizes have been redeemed, including a Super Beast PC gaming computer, several Super 73 Electric Bikes, more than fifty Beats by Dre headphones, cash and thousands of pieces of MrBeast merch.

As for the grand prize, the ten lucky winners will be flown out to compete in a MrBeast YouTube video for the chance to win the MrBeast Chocolate Factory. Since launching on January 29, 7 of the 10 grand-prize tickets have been won thus far, with 3 still remaining!

MrBeast is no stranger to creating incredible experiences, exemplified with both his record-breaking Squid Games video and his World's Most Dangerous Escape Room video - now with over 300,000,000 views combined. The MrBeast Chocolate Factory video is sure to deliver the massive spectacle viewers are used to, with a Feastables customer winning MrBeast's Chocolate Factory at the end!

The brand will continue to announce the winners on a rolling basis through their social media channels.

"HOLY MOLY!" said ticket holder Justin H. in an Instagram post, "Thank you so so sooooo much MrBeast I hope to see you and the gang soon!!!!!"

This is just the beginning – Feastables is continuing to build community engagement through ongoing, out-of-this-world games, sweepstakes and new product innovations inspired by the world's most-hyped YouTuber.

For more information about Feastables, visit www.feastables.com and follow the brand @feastables via social media on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. For more information on the sweepstakes, head to mystery.feastables.com for official rules and entry guidelines.

About Feastables

Feastables is a mission-driven snacking brand founded by the largest digital creator on the planet, YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (a.k.a. MrBeast .) Rooted in gamified experiences that bring joy and FUN to its community, Feastables aims to build an engaging consumer brand centered around these experiences as well as everything MrBeast is known for online – fan engagement, games, stunts, and spectacle – to the masses. Throughout upcoming product launches, consumers can expect to see a series of once-in-a-lifetime sweepstake drops, digital experiences, and more. The current product portfolio is just the beginning of a much bigger vision, and Feastables will continue to bring consumers great-tasting snacks with high-quality ingredients for the mass market – starting with The MrBeast Bar . The MrBeast Bar line includes three delicious flavors - Original Chocolate, Almond Chocolate, and Quinoa Crunch Chocolate.

About MrBeast

MrBeast (AKA Jimmy Donaldson) is the Co-Founder & inspiration behind Feastables , a mission-driven snacking brand, bringing to the table an expertise in sweepstakes, gamified experiences, and a dedicated fanbase. Moreover, MrBeast isn't just the most-hyped YouTuber in history. From his generous digital philanthropy to his multiple business ventures, he's evolving the content creator industry and paving the way for the next generation of entertainers and entrepreneurs. Since 2020, he has added 25+ million subscribers across his YouTube channels, and is on pace to hit 3 BILLION views this year. Outfitted with the best fans on the internet, MrBeast collaborates with the biggest creators and businesses in the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Power Digital Marketing

feastables@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-tickets-remain-in-the-hunt-to-win-mrbeasts-feastables-chocolate-factory-301507098.html

SOURCE Feastables