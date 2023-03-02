|
02.03.2023 12:50:00
3 Timeless Lessons from Warren Buffett's Annual Letter to Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders
Year after year, investors worldwide flock to Omaha, Nebraska, to listen to Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger discuss Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the economy, the stock market, and more. This year's annual meeting occurs on May 6.For investors who can't wait that long to find out what Buffett thinks about Berkshire and the current state of the economy, there is an alternative. Those who are interested can digest Berkshire's Q4 and full-year earnings report, as well as Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which was released on Saturday. Berkshire Hathaway stock posted a 4% gain in 2022 compared to an 18.1% loss for the S&P 500 -- marking Berkshire's widest margin of relative outperformance since 2007.The annual letter previews topics investors can expect to hear about at the annual meeting. And this year's letter provides timeless lessons that can help you build lasting wealth. Here are three lessons from Buffett that stand out from this year's letter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Berkshire Income Realty Inc 9 % Cum.Red.Pfd Shs Series -A- Called For Red 28.10.15 At USD 25.00 A Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
|433 000,00
|0,93%
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B
|292,40
|1,74%
|Timeless
|0,00
|0,00%