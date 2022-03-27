|
27.03.2022 13:13:00
3 Timeless Warren Buffett Lessons to Apply Right Now
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has gotten a lot of attention as of late, and for good reason. Despite Buffett's long-term outperformance, Berkshire Hathaway had been underperforming the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite in recent years due to Berkshire's lack of technology stocks that have been responsible for the bulk of the market's gains.But so far in 2022, Berkshire Hathaway stock is up 16%, while the S&P 500 is down for the year -- largely thanks to the recent success of value stocks relative to growth stocks. What's more, Berkshire Hathaway stock hit a new all-time high on Monday.Short-term results aside, here are three Warren Buffett lessons that have proved invaluable over time and ring especially true today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
