3 Tiny Space Value Stocks: Which One Should You Buy?

How much are space stocks worth?This question popped into my mind last year as I watched shares of SPAC-sponsored space companies crater in price. Boosted by low interest rates and lots of free government stimulus money handed out during the pandemic, multiple space stocks with big dreams but tiny (or no) profits went "to the moon." But as the money dried up and the dreams toned down, share prices followed.By 2023, most of these space SPACs were trading down 70%, 80%, and even 90% below their 2021 IPO prices -- which, to be honest, were probably overpriced. Now that a few years have passed, however, and these stocks have had time to grow into their valuations a bit, I think we finally have a handful that are worth considering as growth-at-a-reasonable price investments.