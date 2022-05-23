Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
3 Top AI Stocks Ready for Bull Runs
The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown significantly in recent years as companies have launched more powerful chips and data-processing algorithms. Yet this nascent market could still grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% between 2022 and 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights, as the underlying technologies continue to improve.Many AI stocks hit their all-time highs last year but lost their momentum this year as interest rates rose. However, that downturn has also created attractive buying opportunities for investors who can stomach the near-term volatility. So today let's examine three AI stocks that might be gearing for bull runs later this year: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
