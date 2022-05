3 Top AI Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown significantly in recent years as companies have launched more powerful chips and data-processing algorithms. Yet this nascent market could still grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% between 2022 and 2029, according to Fortune Business Insights, as the underlying technologies continue to improve.Many AI stocks hit their all-time highs last year but lost their momentum this year as interest rates rose. However, that downturn has also created attractive buying opportunities for investors who can stomach the near-term volatility. So today let's examine three AI stocks that might be gearing for bull runs later this year: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading