Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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27.07.2026 09:55:00
3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Now With Data Center Infrastructure Spending Set to Surge
With Alphabet recently upping its capital expenditure (capex) budget to a whopping $195 billion to $205 billion and saying it plans to spend significantly more on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure next year, it has likely opened the floodgates for spending to surge across the industry. While there has been concern about a spending slowdown, there are no signs of one in the near future. Let's look at three top AI stocks to buy right now on this infrastructure spending surge.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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