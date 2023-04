3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now for the Coming Bull Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Big tech companies are getting in line to boost their efficiency as economic worries come to a head in 2023. Artificial intelligence (AI), it seems, is the key. Human workers are out of favor and the AI bots are in as computing technology eyes the next wave of growth.In the interim, though, 2023 is going to be a rough year for company earnings. Nevertheless, if you think the beginnings of a bull market -- driven by an AI-powered economy -- are being laid for later this year and beyond, big tech stocks could be a fantastic place to stash some cash. Three Fool.com investors like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) right now . Here's why. Billy Duberstein (Microsoft): Sure, it's not exactly a novel pick, but Microsoft proved again why it continues to gain such respect from the market after its fiscal third-quarter earnings conference call took place last Tuesday.Continue reading