|
12.02.2024 13:50:00
3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in February
Artificial intelligence (AI) investing is a trend that's not going away anytime soon. AI has presented itself as a way to assist us in everything we do, making us more efficient. Greater efficiencies lead to higher profits for businesses, so management teams are pursuing as many ways as possible to implement AI in their processes.While many companies benefit from AI adoption, not all are great buys due to extreme optimism. But, three you can scoop up for a reasonable price are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).Alphabet, formerly known as Google, has been a large user and developer of AI technologies. Its generative AI platform, Gemini, has allowed it to improve search capabilities, as it can answer more complex questions. It also has rolled out an image-to-search function on its Android operating system, available on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
