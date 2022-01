3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) services can help companies analyze data, optimize their businesses, craft targeted ad campaigns, and even pilot autonomous machines and vehicles. That ongoing shift could enable the global AI market to grow at a compound annual rate of 40.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to Grand View Research.But that secular trend can also be confusing, since too many companies rely on AI as a buzzword instead of a business model. So today, I'll simplify that search process for investors by highlighting three reliable tech companies that will likely benefit from the long-term growth of the AI market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading