3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

The release of the chatbot ChatGPT has brought talk of artificial intelligence (AI) to water coolers all over. The platform can help users answer questions, draft letters and papers (and even articles), solve math problems, and much more. Microsoft is investing billions of dollars into it. It does have limitations, however. The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis. (This author won't relinquish creative control anytime soon).However, in time, the technology -- and its uses -- should develop, and more widespread adoption of AI in general might follow. With that said, although ChatGPT might be stealing the spotlight right now , several companies have already been implementing AI with great success for years.