3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) powers some of the most fascinating technological breakthroughs today. You might have heard about OpenAI's ChatGPT. It's basically a natural language processor that can interpret simple queries and give surprisingly comprehensive answers, and it's powered, of course, by AI. A recent estimate by the International Data Corp. (IDC) says that spending on AI technology grew 20% in 2021, reaching $383 billion, and it was expected to reach $450 billion in 2022. Companies are investing heavily in AI for several reasons. AI can boost labor productivity, improve operating efficiency, speed up innovation, and make more useful products for customers. Companies that can achieve these benefits will be in the best position to stay ahead of competitors, and therefore deliver returns to investors. This is why every company will likely be using AI in some form in the future.