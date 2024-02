3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

On Feb. 9, the S&P 500 closed above 5,000 for the first time ever. Optimism around artificial intelligence (AI) has been a significant catalyst, with stocks like Nvidia leading the market higher. But Nvidia isn't your only option. Here are three other AI stocks worth considering right now .My first pick is the largest company in the world by market cap: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). What makes Microsoft stand out in the AI crowd right now is how quickly the company is bringing AI advancements to market. Thanks to its long-standing partnership with OpenAI, the company integrated ChatGPT features into its Bing search engine and Edge internet browser more than a year ago.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel